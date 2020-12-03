Eastern greater sandhill cranes are a common sight in the skies over Northwest Indiana as tens of thousands of the giant birds head for the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area for a stopover on their southern migration.
Eastern greater sandhill cranes are a common sight in the skies over Northwest Indiana as tens of thousands of the giant birds head for the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area for a stopover on their southern migration.
Photo by Mark Wright / Audubon Photography Awards
A sandhill crane forages for food at Jasper-Pulaski. Conservation efforts have saved the once overhunted species, but climate change remains a threat to one of the world’s largest and oldest birds.
Photos by Matt Igleski / Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society
Sandhill cranes are believed to have existed for more than 2.5 million years in their present form. The birds, which stand 4-5 feet tall, feed on a variety of plants, small animals and invertebrates.
Photo by Matt Igleski / Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society
MEDARYVILLE — As tens of thousands of sandhill cranes stop in Northwest Indiana, environmentalists are celebrating the conservation success of the once overhunted species, while spotlighting its vulnerability to climate change.
“It’s an amazing experience to hear the loud, trilled calls of a flock of sandhill cranes gather in Northwest Indiana,” said Stephanie Beilke, conservation science manager at Audubon Great Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.