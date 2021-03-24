INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday laid out the road ahead for Hoosiers in the fight against COVID-19, including the opening of vaccinations to anyone 16 and older starting next week.
“As we continue to isolate if you test positive, quarantine if you’re a close contact, and get vaccinated when you’re eligible, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter,” the governor said. “It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course.”
Indiana’s current cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths have all dropped drastically since mid-January and nearly a million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, he said.
The state plans to open vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 years and older on Wednesday, March 31, provided Indiana receives a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government.
Additional mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April and the state will implement a large employer vaccination program.
And starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials. Customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer be required by the state to be seated. Six feet of spacing between tables and other seating will still be recommended, as is spacing between non-household parties, but will not be mandatory.
The statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory on April 6. Face coverings will remain mandatory in state buildings and facilities, and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice. K-12 schools will continue under current requirements through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Holcomb said. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”
Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines. The Indiana State Department of Health will continue to provide county level, color-coded metrics to provide easy to understand information about whether virus levels are increasing or decreasing locally.
The state public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days, beginning April 1. This declaration allows the state to act quickly if conditions take a turn for the worse and allows the state to continue to access hundreds of millions of federal dollars to support Hoosiers recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, Holcomb said.
His speech came on the one-year anniversary of his announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order that lasted for six weeks.
He spent much of the time outlining state actions from last spring’s initial surge of COVID-19 infections and the response to the fall surge that saw Indiana’s death rate peak at 103 people a day in mid-December.
“Our businesses remained open when other states shut down,” Holcomb said. “We showed we could balance and we showed we would persevere. And today we’re in a different and better place.”
Indiana’s coronavirus hospitalizations and death rates have fallen by more than 80% since December peaks.
Reaction to the lifting of regulations was mixed.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, agreed with the decision.
"With effective vaccines that will soon be eligible to all Hoosiers and the number of infections and deaths dropping daily, Indiana is now closer than ever to getting back on track," he said in a statement.
"Ending the statewide mask mandate and lifting other restrictions on our hardworking businesses in early April is a welcomed decision, and it's time for us to responsibly move forward so we can fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic."
But Dr. Richard Feldman, state health commissioner under Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon, said he was concerned Holcomb was reacting to pressure to more fully reopen the state’s economy.
“From a public health and physician standpoint, I really believe that we are not ready to open up fully,” Feldman said.
“We’re not ready to give up on or discontinue the mitigation strategies of distancing, hand washing — and most of all, masks. I don’t think we’re ready for that. There’s not enough of our population that has been immunized.”
The Republican-dominated Legislature is debating proposals to curtail the governor’s authority to impose restrictions such as mask rules and business closures. Many conservatives want to cancel Holcomb's public health emergency order, with a resolution to do so sponsored by 28 Republicans in the 100-member House.
But Holcomb’s announcements Tuesday could influence steps lawmakers take before adjourning in about a month.
“We are excited about the ending of the statewide mask mandate and capacity limits in early April," Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said.
“It’s clear that Indiana is following the data, and listening to the thousands of Hoosiers and businesses who are ready to get back to work or fully reopen.”
