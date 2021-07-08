LP County Fair vendors seek workers
La PORTE — The La Porte County Fair begins on Saturday and many vendors are in need of workers. Anyone interested in working from July 9-18 is invited to walk down concession row or contact Skerbeck Entertainment Group to inquire. The Fair Office is also hiring parking attendants.
Skerbeck is looking for help in the game concessions, food concessions and assisting ride attendants with customer loading and unloading. For information, call Jamie at 616-550-5671 to inquire further about opportunities. Some traveling help is also needed.
223rd COVID death reported in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday announced 16 more COVID-19-related deaths in the state, including one in La Porte County. It raises the Indiana death toll to 13,482 confirmed and 427 probable deaths, and the county toll to 223. Another 463 cases of COVID-19 were reported, raising the state total to 756,625. There were 5 cases reported in La Porte County, raising the number of infected to 12,473.
As of Thursday, 5,678,352 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,826,839 first doses and 2,851,513 individuals fully vaccinated. La Porte County remains in the safest blue level on the state’s COVID-19 spread threat risk map. Of the state’s 92 counties, all are blue except 17 in the second-safest yellow, including Newton in Northwest Indiana; and one (Warrick) is in the orange category.
Pioneer Land ham & bean supper
La PORTE — The La Porte County Fair Log Cabin Committee will be hosting its 24th annual Ham & Bean Supper on Sunday, July 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Pioneer Land at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. The cost is $5 for the supper, which includes ham and beans, corn bread, pie and a drink.
Tickets may be purchased from committee members, the fairgrounds Extension Office or at the supper. There will not be a special tin cup this year as all the buildings have been pictured in the past. Entertainment will be provided by Cripple Creek.
U.S. 421 to be one lane north of La Crosse
LaCROSSE — INDOT has announced lane closures for U.S. 421 between CR-1800S and CR-1850S beginning Monday. NIPSCO will be closing the southbound lane for transmission pole replacement and line straightening. Flaggers will direct traffic while work is occurring, and the project will be ongoing for approximately two weeks.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time driving through this area, and should slow down and drive distraction-free.
MC Fire Merit Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Fire Merit Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Fire Administration building at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes reports from the commission attorney, fire chief and Union Local 475.
Port Authority Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Port Authority Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Boardroom at 200 Heisman Harbor Dr. The agenda includes reports budget and financial oversight, Port operations and personnel, special events and master planning.
