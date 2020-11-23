MICHIGAN CITY — After accomplishing the improbable by continuing in-person learning for 11 weeks, Marquette Catholic High School has given in to the inevitable and will return to a virtual format.
“For 11 weeks, we accomplished what many believed was improbable: in-person learning,” school spokesman Bardley Collignon said in a statement Monday.
“Our students, teachers, and staff worked together to maintain a safe learning environment.”
While several La Porte County school have returned to a virtual format in recent weeks, including Michigan City, La Porte, New Prairie and Westville, Marquette had maintained in-person learning at the campus on 10th Street.
“The amount of face-to-face instruction conducted this semester at Marquette was unmatched by nearly all of our peer institutions,” Collignon said. “We were able to do so by following the guidelines in our re-entry plan, regular sanitization, and unwavering diligence.”
The commitment to in-person learning was made to “uphold the integrity of education, along with providing our students with the best possible opportunities,” he said.
But starting Monday, Marquette shifted to a virtual platform beginning for the remainder of the fall semester and final exams.
“As COVID-19 has infiltrated our community, the school arrived at this decision with the health and safety of all stakeholders in mind,” Collignon said.
“Additionally, in anticipation of families keeping students home at their discretion, moving together to a virtual platform allows for a focus-learning experience.”
For the final two weeks prior to finals, and for the tests themselves, Marquette will return to the virtual format used during quarantine last spring.
Final exams will reflect a virtual and summative format, and students must submit their work by noon on the originally scheduled exam date.
While this decision was reached independently, Collignon said, athletics will continue to operate outside of the school day and in accordance with IHSAA protocols.
“Marquette is very fortunate to boast committed educators, students, staff, and families,” he said. “There is no greater testament to the power of collaboration than the 11 weeks we were able to successfully share together.
“While we will certainly miss partaking together in the buildup to Christmas, we feel this shift to virtual learning will put us in the best position to resume in-person learning on Jan. 4.
