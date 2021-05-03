While the center has continued its food pantry, hot breakfast program and pet pantry on a drive-thru basis throughout the pandemic, many of the other services and resources were shuttered due to health concerns, but are now available again.
DJ Alva spins tunes while people check out the reopened clothing closet at the Grand Reopening Celebration at the Arise and Shine Food and Resource Center in Michigan City on Saturday.
Photo provided / Arise and Shine
While the center has continued its food pantry, hot breakfast program and pet pantry on a drive-thru basis throughout the pandemic, many of the other services and resources were shuttered due to health concerns, but are now available again.
Photos provided / Arise and Shine
Arise and Shine CEO Alisa Simmons encourages visitors to sign up for the upcoming CNA training program to begin this summer in conjunction with Midwest Healthcare Career Training and Development.
Thomas Simmons, left, and Tony Simmons manned the smoker to serve up some barbecue during the celebration.
Representatives from some of the center's community partners, including HealthLinc, provided information on healthcare options and other services.
The computer lab at Arise and Shine underwent a major makeover during the pandemic-forced closure, but will again be available to job seekers and others who need computer and internet access.
Photo by Kelley Smith
The new CNA training program, and a followup course in the fall offering Qualified Medication Aide certification will be conducted at the center, which now features a full nursing classroom.
MICHIGAN CITY — There was food and clothing given away; barbecue, music, and games to enjoy; and a feeling of relief all around as the Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center reopened to the public on Saturday.
While the center has continued to make its food pantry, hot breakfast program and pet pantry available on a drive-thru basis, the pandemic has limited the opportunities for clients to utilize many of its other resources, including the clothing closet and newly renovated computer lab, center co-founder CEO Alisa Simmons said after the Grand Reopening Celebration on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.