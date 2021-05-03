MICHIGAN CITY — There was food and clothing given away; barbecue, music, and games to enjoy; and a feeling of relief all around as the Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center reopened to the public on Saturday.

While the center has continued to make its food pantry, hot breakfast program and pet pantry available on a drive-thru basis, the pandemic has limited the opportunities for clients to utilize many of its other resources, including the clothing closet and newly renovated computer lab, center co-founder CEO Alisa Simmons said after the Grand Reopening Celebration on Saturday.

