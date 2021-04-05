MICHIGAN CITY — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be conducted in Michigan City starting Wednesday, offering free doses of the Pfizer vaccine for any La Porte County residents 16 and older.
The Indiana State Department of Health and Minority Health Partners of La Porte County will administer the vaccine in two doses to anyone 16 and older, though 16- and 17-year-olds must have parental consent.
The first doses will be offered from 9 a.m to 6 p.m, April 7-10; and second doses will be given from 9 a.m to 6 p.m April 28-May 1.
The clinic will be conducted at Pentecostal Temple COGIC, the old Jefferson Elementary School, at 2722 Wabash St. in Michigan City.
County residents can register for the clinic at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
As of Monday, 3,015,788 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, including 1,771,330 first doses and 1,244,458 individuals who are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.
State health officials also reported Monday that 762 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 691,625. One more death was reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,668 confirmed and 407 probable deaths.
There were 27 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the total to 10,425 cases and 203 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Sunday, there were 952 cases and no new deaths reported statewide, including 30 new cases in the county. On Saturday, there were 1,159 cases and 5 deaths reported, including 35 cases in the county.
