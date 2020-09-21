To mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Herald-Dispatch asked several prominent women in the county to share their thoughts on suffrage and the state of women's rights today. Over the next several days, we will run a series of these stories and essays – which both celebrate the occasion, and remind us that there is still work to be done.
The freedom to vote is a core right and responsibility in our republic.
Securing that right for every American citizen – including women – was necessary to realize our nation’s founding principle of liberty and justice for all. It is also a vehicle to achieve equal representation in all levels of government.
