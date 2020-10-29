La PORTE — La Porte County residents will have options for free COVID-19 testing as a site in La Porte will remain open through year’s end and a second test site will open in Michigan City next week.
“Good news. A new Michigan City testing location is opening next Wednesday for free COVID-19 testing,” county commissioner Sheila Matias announced in a Facebook post.
Free COVID-19 community screenings will be available starting Wednesday at the Michigan Township Trustee’s Office in Michigan City, according to the commissioner.
“The site will offer free standard COVID testing. The turnaround time is reported to be 2-3 days,” she said.
And in La Porte, the testing service at the Civic Auditorium has been extended through the end of the year.
“The free COVID-19 testing site in La Porte is here to stay through the end of the year,” Mayor Tom Dermody announced Thursday.
The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, the Civic Auditorium’s Brett Binversie, and La Porte County Emergency Management Agency director Larry Butcher have played significant roles in keeping the testing in La Porte, the mayor said.
The site initially opened July 1 with plans to stay through the end of August. However, Dermody said the site has been so busy and successful that testing has been extended on several occasions, most recently through December.
“COVID-19 numbers are up again throughout the greater La Porte area, making access to free testing imperative,” Dermody said. “We are grateful that the site will continue to be a resource for those in our community.”
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is completely free to anyone who lives or works in Indiana. Though Hoosiers are not charged for testing, individuals with health coverage should bring that information with them.
Due to high demand, walk-ins are no longer accepted. Those looking to register can do so online at LHI.Care/CovidTesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
Testing will begin Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the trustee’s office at 2601 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City, and will continue at least through November.
Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon.
Children as young as 2 can be tested with parental consent. Registration is recommended at scheduling .coronavirus.in.gov.
For more information, visit the COVID info section at laporteco.in.gov.
