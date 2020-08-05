Sentimental Journey, a restored World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, will be visiting La Porte Municipal Airport from Aug. 10-16. Crews with Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona, which operates the plane, will offer tours and flights to the public.
Photos provided / CAF Airbase Arizona
Visitors tour the B-17 during an air show at Maverick Air Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The historic plane will be in La Porte for a week starting Monday.
Photos provided / U.S. Air Force
A squadron of U.S. Air Force B-17s fly in formation during World War II.
La PORTE — One of World War II’s most iconic aircraft will be touching down next week at La Porte Municipal Airport.
The airport will welcome Sentimental Journey – one of five B-17 Flying Fortress warplanes still currently flying – for a weeklong stay beginning Monday. Crews will offer tours and flights on the vintage bomber.
