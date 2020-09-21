La PORTE — Two city of La Porte police officers have been promoted, Chief Paul Brettin announced.
Capt. Joe Blake has been with the department for 15 years, and has served as a detective, field training officer and field training director. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran. Blake has assumed duties as afternoon shift commander.
