Free Testing and Vaccination Clinic in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — The Indiana State Department of Health will host a free COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic through Saturday in Michigan City. It will be conducted from 12-8 p.m. daily in the Al’s Supermarket parking lot at 3535 Franklin St. No appointment is necessary and both rapid antigen and PCR tests are available. You can choose from the two-shot Pfizer or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, though children 12-17 can only get the Pfizer shots.
Friends of MC Library to host book sale
MICHIGAN CITY – The annual Friends of the Michigan City Public Library Book Sale will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon reserved as preview time for members. To become a member, contact 219-873-3049 or stop at the Circulation Desk for an application. Cost is $10 per year.
Trunk or Treat Dance at Elston YMCA
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Family YMCA will host a free Halloween Trunk or Treat and Dance from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elston Branch at 1202 Spring St. in Michigan City. Kids can trunk or treat in the parking lot, then go inside for a costume party dance in the gym. Costumes are optional, but encouraged.
Free info meeting on solar energy
MICHIGAN CITY – Solar United Neighbors and the Michigan City Commission on Sustainability will host a Solar 101 session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City, and live via Zoom. The free information session will look at things to consider when putting solar panels on your home, how much a typical solar system costs and the best ways to finance it, and the Northwest Indiana Solar and EV Charger Co-op.
The co-op is a free program which is partnering with a number of local Northwest Indiana groups to leverage their numbers to get a group discount on solar panels — and/or electric vehicle chargers. RSVP at bit.ly/NWIndianaEvents, or for more information, visit solarunitedneighbors.org/nwindiana.
Versiti blood drives planned at Franciscan
MICHIGAN CITY – With an urgent need for blood, the public is asked to donate at Versiti blood drives at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Blood drives are scheduled at the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20; and 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room.
Donors must bring photo identification, and masks are required. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Appointments are encouraged by going online at versiti.org/IL or calling 800-786-4483 and choosing your preferred time. Walk-ins are welcome as schedule and social distancing allow.
MC Public Art Committee to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Public Art Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Mayors Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes reports on the kiosk in Westcott Park, the Native American Project, scheduled fundraisers, a request for a sculpture at the corner of 2nd and Spring streets, and new Children’s Art Scholarship requests.
Police Civil Service meeting closed
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission will meet in executive session at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioner’s Office at the Michigan City Police Department. The closed meeting will be to receive information concerning an individual’s alleged misconduct; and discuss their status as an employee.
Get Smart About Credit presentation
VALPARAISO – United Way of Northwest Indiana will host its first Get Smart About Credit virtual event on Thursday. The event will take place via Zoom and feature five sessions on the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topics include: “Creating Your Budget,” “What is Credit?” “Building Your Credit,” “Monitoring Your Credit” and “Repairing Your Credit.”
Each session will be about 15 minutes, and registration is required. The presentations will be recorded for those who cannot attend, but you must be registered to receive the recording. To register or learn more, visit unitedwaynwi.org/credit-day or contact Erin Stojic at erin@unitedwaynwi.org.
