top story
La Porte's WinterFest a blast in spite of pandemic and approaching storm
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New Prairie's Carroll ruled ineligible to wrestle in state tournament after Penn contests transfer
- Alleged getaway driver in Michigan City murder to face trial, though charge against alleged shooter dropped
- Crash and foot pursuit on Indiana Toll Road near Chesterton lead to three arrests
- Police: Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on employee at Michigan City Meijer
- Police: La Porte man livestreamed himself breaking into Michigan City church
- It's the first day of school – again – for Michigan City students
- Hodges Jr. suffers high ankle sprain; Hatch steps up as City turns back Portage
- La Porte County upgraded to orange COVID threat level; MC students to return to classrooms
- Larger events, more kids in school as virus numbers fall, but Indiana urged against complacency
- Michigan City hoping to have lifeguards in Washington Park for 2021 season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Bill Daniels said:A beginner's (i.e. few trees) disc golf course would be fantastic! I've moved to Lexington where we have at least 4 courses. 9 - 18 holes. Peo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.