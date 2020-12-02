Sister Petra Nielsen, Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president of mission integration, carefully opens a time capsule removed from the chapel of the 1926 building on the hospital’s Homer Street campus.
Hospital staff who assembled the capsule nearly a century ago included several coins from the 19th Century, and a Nov. 5, 1924, edition of the Michigan City Evening Dispatch announcing Calvin Coolidge’s victory in the presidential election.
Photos provided / Franciscan Health
Death cards and coins, some of which dated to the mid-19th century, were found in the metal capsule, all very well-preserved after nearly a century.
Tiny statues of religious figures had been packed into the time capsule along with coins and a copy of the Michigan City Evening-Dispatch with a headline about Calvin Coolidge’s election victory.
Nielsen examines the contents of the time capsule in a conference room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, as other hospital officials look on.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
A Tonn and Blank Construction worker removes the cornerstone containing a time capsule from the chapel of the 1926 St. Anthony hospital building.
