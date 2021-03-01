INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since late December, and more than half of those individuals are now fully vaccinated, state health officials said Monday.
A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
“I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the Its Our Shot, Hoosiers vaccination plan,” he said.
“We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”
Currently, Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
And on top of that, coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations are continuing to drop across Indiana.
The ISDH on Monday reported 555 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 662,213. Another 20 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,162 confirmed and 433 probable deaths.
That included 11 new cases in La Porte County, where the pandemic totals now stand at 9,772 infected and 196 dead, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 736 additional cases and 17 deaths were reported, including 6 cases in the county. On Saturday, 897 cases and 27 deaths were reported, including 16 cases in the county.
Even as the numbers improve, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.
“The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” she said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”
To date, 69 percent of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70 percent of those ages 70-79 and 49 percent of Hoosiers ages 60-69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available, Box said.
