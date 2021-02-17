INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana’s rates of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continuing a steep decline after peaking in early December, state health officials lowered the risk level for COVID-19 spread in more counties.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 933 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of Hoosiers known to have the virus up to 651,453.
Health officials also added 20 recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide total, pushing it to 12,250 fatalities, including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
There were 42 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 9,641 cases and 193 deaths, according to ISDH.
The health department reported that 955 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday at state hospitals. That marks the first time since Oct. 4 that fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were recorded.
The ISDH weekly tracking map, updated Wednesday, labels no counties in the highest-risk red category for the first time since late September. That is down from 73 of 92 counties in that category last month.
La Porte County remained in the second-safest yellow category on the map of COVID-19 spread risk. The county had 74 cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 5.6 percent.
All of Northwest Indiana is now in yellow, including Starke County, which had been in the safest blue level last week.
Indiana now has 11 of 92 counties in the blue category, 8 in orange and the rest in yellow, according to the ISDH map.
“Our color-coded county maps look the best that they have looked in months. This is all positive news,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.
“We continue to move in the right direction, but please, please continue to wear your masks, stay socially distanced and stay home when you’re sick and get tested.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb also said that more Personal Protective Equipment has gone out to schools and critical businesses.
He said more than 140,000 masks have been shipped to 160 schools to date, and said Indiana is catching up because of challenges due to recent bad weather.
Holcomb said a PPE request portal was set up for critical businesses on Feb. 3, and around 190 businesses had benefited from the latest shipments.
“We want to make sure that folks have what they need … everything we can to continue to slow this,” Holcomb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.