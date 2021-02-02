INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths and La Porte County now has more than 170 deaths since the first cases were reported in the state nearly 11 months ago.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday added 65 coronavirus deaths occurring over several days to the statewide total, pushing it to 10,054 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
Nearly 1,500 deaths have been recorded statewide during January, which was the third-deadliest month after November and then December saw new peaks for the state.
The past three months represent almost 60 percent of the state’s pandemic deaths following a steep increase in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths that began in September.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has declined to the high 40s per day after peaking at 86 a day in mid-December.
Indiana hospitals had about 1,600 coronavirus patients as of Monday, about half the number in early December, but double what they had over the summer.
Gov. Eric Holcomb decided last week to relax the state’s limits on crowd sizes with the recent improvements in coronavirus statistics.
The health department on Tuesday reported that 1,567 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 629,903. The 65 reported deaths raised the toll to 9,677 confirmed and 377 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 18 cases and 2 deaths were reported, bringing the totals to 9,399 infected and 172 dead, according to ISDH.
State officials expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday to those between ages 65 and 69.
Anyone 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, 586,937 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 155,362 were fully vaccinated.
