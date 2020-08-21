Abby Vittatoe and her fellow Coolspring teachers collected backpacks and supplies for their students; and a supplemental donation of 100 backpacks from a school in Indianapolis ensured all 270 Coolspring students received supplies.
Photo provided
First grader Mariah Woodard gets her backpack this week while picking up her school-issued laptop.
Fifth grader Alex Mallon, passenger seat, holds his backpack, which were distributed in drive-thru fashion.
The Kilbourne family picked up their backpacks when they drove through to get their kids’ text books and Chromebooks for online learning, which commences Monday.
Photos provided
Alice Bauer, third-grader at Coolspring Elementary School, smiles as she holds up her new backpack filled with school supplies.
MICHIGAN CITY — Every student at Coolspring Elementary School was treated to new school supplies this week thanks to the generosity of educators both local and downstate.
Abby Vittatoe, third-grade teacher at Coolspring, said the giveaway was over a year in the making. It came to fruition this month with the help of her friend Adrienne Kuchik, a school principal in Indianapolis and Vittatoe’s fellow Michigan City High School alum.
