MICHIGAN CITY — Every student at Coolspring Elementary School was treated to new school supplies this week thanks to the generosity of educators both local and downstate.

Abby Vittatoe, third-grade teacher at Coolspring, said the giveaway was over a year in the making. It came to fruition this month with the help of her friend Adrienne Kuchik, a school principal in Indianapolis and Vittatoe’s fellow Michigan City High School alum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.