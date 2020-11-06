Major Becky Simmons of the Salvation Army of Michigan City was among the participants Friday when leaders of several Salvation Army organizations gathered in South Bend to discuss the importance of their annual Christmas campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
This year’s Red Kettle campaign will have several changes, including the ability for people to donate money wirelessly using their smartphones.
Major Monty Wandling of the Salvation Army of St. Joseph County discusses the importance of the annual Red Kettle campaign with more people seeking services than ever before.
SOUTH BEND — With the COVID-19 pandemic upending the lives of every American – especially the less fortunate – the need for The Salvation Army’s services is more important than ever.
Unfortunately, with the coronavirus crisis expected to severely hamper the charity’s famed holiday fundraiser, the need for the community to step up and support the organization is also as high as it’s ever been.
