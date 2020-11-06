SOUTH BEND — With the COVID-19 pandemic upending the lives of every American – especially the less fortunate – the need for The Salvation Army’s services is more important than ever.

Unfortunately, with the coronavirus crisis expected to severely hamper the charity’s famed holiday fundraiser, the need for the community to step up and support the organization is also as high as it’s ever been.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.