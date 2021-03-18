Dallas-based Mohr Capital has sold its warehouse facility in Michigan City, where GAF is the sole tenant and lessee, after an unsolicited offer from a real estate investment trust, the company announced this week.
Photos provided / Mohr Capital
The facility at 130 Tri Quad Dr. was completed in 2020 and includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse and 23 acres of outdoor storage capacity.
MICHIGAN CITY — Among the many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a ramping up of demand for industrial space close to major shipping hubs. And Michigan City fits that bill perfectly.
Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, has sold its 200,000-square-foot warehouse and outdoor storage facility in the city, built with and occupied by GAF Materials Corporation in 2020.
