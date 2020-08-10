INDIANAPOLIS – NIPSCO completes more than 450,000 requests to locate natural gas line every single calendar year, but the 230 it failed to complete have led to a fine of more than a million dollars.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last week approved $1,110,000 in civil penalties to the utility for "pipeline safety violations occurring in 2018," a statement from the agency said.
"These violations are related to NIPSCO’s failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as required by its pipeline safety procedures. The more than $1.1 million in civil penalties is the highest in state history," according to the IURC.
NIPSCO spokeswoman Nichole DeMario, said, "Ensuring public safety and maintaining a safe natural gas system is absolutely critical and one of the most important responsibilities we have as an energy provider.
"We acknowledge the fine and pledge to correct any issues pertaining to line locates."
She said the violations are a fraction of the requests the utility receives each year for locating and marking underground pipelines.
"As the largest natural gas provider in Indiana, NIPSCO responds to and completes more than 450,000 requests for natural gas line locates in a single calendar year," Demario said.
"The violation addresses 230, a very small number, instances in which NIPSCO failed to locate or provide an accurate locate for underground utilities when requested by someone doing excavation work," she said.
The civil penalties are the 2018 installment of an original settlement agreement between NIPSCO and the IURC’s Pipeline Safety Division, approved in November 2017, in which NIPSCO paid $900,000 for previous violations dating back to 2015, and agreed to pay additional penalties for violations going forward, according to the IURC.
Both the Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division and the utility agreed on the dollar amount for each violation NIPSCO committed in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with respect to locating its underground gas pipelines and facilities.
In the latest cause, approved by the commission in February 2019, NIPSCO was directed to pay $765,000 for violations occurring in 2017, according to IURC.
Demario said the utility has been and continues to address the problem, and is having success doing so.
"NIPSCO continues to focus on addressing the root cause of this violation," she said. The company is doing this by:
- Continued use and implementation of a new pipeline safety management system;
- Continued work to ensure its maps and records remain up-to-date; and
- Increased training and internal process improvements to safely address and identify underground lines.
"Additionally, from 2017 to 2019, NIPSCO achieved a 13% reduction in the number of damages to underground lines – ending 2019 with its lowest overall damage rate for underground lines in company history and approaching top tier industry performance," Demario said.
From 2017 to 2019, NIPSCO has also reduced the number of locating errors by more than 23%, she said.
"Pipeline safety is a top priority, and NIPSCO is focused on a path forward to ensure the future safety of our communities and employees."
The IURC noted that all funds collected from approved civil penalties go directly to the state’s General Fund.
The Order states, “We also find, consistent with the settlement supporting testimony ... none of this penalty shall be recovered from NIPSCO’s customers.”
The IURC’s Pipeline Safety Division has jurisdiction over intrastate pipelines operated and maintained by utilities including NIPSCO. It is tasked with ensuring compliance with all applicable state and federal pipeline safety regulations, the statement said.
If a violation is identified, the Pipeline Safety Division investigates the matter and may request penalties.
"Properly responding to and locating pipelines is critical to avoiding property damage and personal injury potentially resulting from natural gas explosions," the statement said.
