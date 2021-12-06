Cars line up for a recent food giveaway outside the Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City food bank at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. The church will be hosting a free ham giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Photo provided / Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries – MC
MICHIGAN CITY — With meat prices rising and the holidays nearing, a local church is providing free hams for community members.
Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City, under the direction of senior pastors Dierre and Patricia Glenn, has partnered with Geminus Corporation Community Partners and Lange’s Meats to bring free hams just in time for the holidays.
