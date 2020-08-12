MICHIGAN CITY — A 27-year-old man found shot to death in a southwest side apartment complex was the second homicide to occur in Michigan City in less than 72 hours, according to police.
The victim was identified as Darius C. Mitchell, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the area of Garden Estates West, a complex in the 900 block of Southwind Drive, commonly known as Pinetree Court.
At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating that several shots were fired, and a subject had been shot, according to Michigan City Police.
Shift 2 patrol officers Matthew Babcock and Dalton Pflughaupt were first to arrive, and found a group of 50-plus people in the area of Building 13 of the complex, police said.
The officers found the victim lying motionless on the ground. Pflughaupt attempted life-saving measures until La Porte County EMS arrived, but paramedics found Mitchell to be deceased, according to police.
The MCPD Detective Bureau began to investigate and “worked tirelessly into the evening processing the crime scene and speaking with cooperating witnesses,” according to Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown as of Wednesday afternoon and no suspects have been identified or detained, he said.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and MCPD is “investigating Mr. Mitchell’s death as a homicide,”Rodriguez said..
It was Michigan City’s second homicide in three days, following the death of Doris Hull on Sunday evening, but Rodriguez said police do not believe the two incidents are related.
Hull, 68, was found stabbed to death in her home in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue in the Eastport neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Shift 3 patrol officers found her suffering from suspected stab and laceration wounds to her chest and neck, and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced death at the scene, police said.
The MCPD Detective Bureau investigated through the night and after interviewing witnesses, took Hood’s nephew, 30-year-old Alontae Pierre Hood of Chicago, into custody, police said.
Hood was charged with murder and remains in the La Porte County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 in La Porte County Superior Court 1.
“The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Darius Mitchell,” Rodriguez said Wednesday.
MCPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has surveillance/cell phone video of the Pinetree Court incident to contact Det. Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077.
Tipsters can also contact the department via Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME. Callers can always request to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.