Gary Diocesan Cemeteries entombed the cremains of nine unclaimed decedents inside the mausoleum at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Monday. COO Mike Welsh, right, led an intimate funeral service prior to the burial. The only other attendees were funeral director Lynn Haverstock, second from right; cemetery secretary Durvin Shikany, second from left; Michael Shikany, left; and Jeff Pickford, not pictured.
The diocese has buried about 275 unclaimed decedents over the past five years. Welsh said the nine buried this year were left at funeral homes, a police station and a church in the Hammond and Highland area.
Photos by Kelley Smith
After the service, Welsh, left, and Pickford replaced the cover of the crypt, which bears a plaque that reads “All Souls.”
