SOUTH BEND – Two Michigan City men, and one from La Porte, were among eight people arrested as part of crackdown on a drug trafficking operation, according to federal authorities.
Among those arrested were 36-year Juan Martinez Camarillo of Michigan City, 41-year-old Santiago Cardenas of Michigan City and 54-year-old Manuel Eudave of La Porte, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Indiana.
