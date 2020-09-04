INDIANAPOLIS — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in La Porte County on Friday by state health officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported another 18 deaths from COVID-19 across the state, including four in the county, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,127 confirmed and 223 probable deaths.
The county now has 35 deaths, the most recent on Aug. 28, Aug. 30, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, according to ISDH.
The state also reported 1,044 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 97,884. La Porte County had 1,212 cases, an increase of 10.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 1,207 cases and 32 deaths in its latest update on Thursday afternoon.
As of Friday, 1,117,427 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,103,038 on Thursday. The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals was at 7.7 percent.
Of those, 18,620 were reported from La Porte County, where the 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 3.6 percent.
The statewide numbers of newly confirmed infections and hospitalizations have remained steady in recent weeks, but the additional fatalities give Indiana at least 332 coronavirus deaths during August, or more than 10 per day. That’s up from the 287 such deaths reported during July.
COVID-19 fatalities in Indiana remain far below the level seen earlier in the outbreak, when at least 1,041 people died during April and 917 during May. Indiana recorded its first confirmed coronavirus infection on March 6 and its first death nine days later.
Indiana’s death rate during July and August of about 10 per 100,000 people was slightly lower than the rates in Ohio and Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The state’s rate, however, was greater than Michigan’s rate of about 5.5 and Kentucky’s rate of about 8.
La Porte County had 4 deaths each in August and July, according to the state count.
Across the nation, Americans are headed into Labor Day weekend – the unofficial end to the Lost Summer – amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back.
“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert. “Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.
The landscape has improved in recent weeks, with the numbers headed in the right direction, but there are certain risk factors that could combine with Labor Day: Children are going back to school, university campuses are seeing soaring case counts, college football is starting, more businesses are open, and flu season is around the corner.
And a few states are heading into the holiday with less room in hospitals than they had over Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
More beaches will also be open on Labor Day than on Memorial Day, but Fauci said that is not cause in itself for concern, as long as people keep their distance.
“I would rather see someone on a beach, being physically separated enough, than someone crowded in an indoor bar,” he said.
