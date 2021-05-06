41 more COVID-19 cases in LP County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,261 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 726,600. Six more deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,966 confirmed and 413 probable deaths. As of Thursday, 4,453,018 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
There were 41 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 11,773 infected and 210 dead, according to ISDH. The county’s all-test positivity rate was at 9 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was 18.7 percent.
QAS host Mother’s Day Plant Sale
MICHIGAN CITY — Queen of All Saints Parish will host a Knights of Columbus Flower Sale from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. An assortment of hanging baskets, patio pots and flower flats will be offered from Mark’s Farm Market and Greenhouse. Flowers can be pre-ordered at knights-of-columbus-mc.square.site/flower-sale. Cost is $15-$20, with cash, check, or credit/debit cards accepted. All proceeds go to help the parish.
Social distancing will be observed during the sale, which is a drive-thru event with one-way entry and exit. You will stay in you vehicle and choose what you want to purchase. Plants will be loaded into your vehicle and you will pay as you exit the parking lot at the corner of Barker and Woodland avenues, adjacent to the church. For more information, contact Bruce at bgarwood2@hotmail.com.
County’s Spring Cleanup is May 10-14
La PORTE — The 2021 La Porte Spring Cleanup is scheduled for May 10-14 on regular trash pickup days. Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, carpet cut into 4-foot lengths and tied, bags and boxes. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please wrap any upholstered items, such a couches or mattresses, in plastic to protect the employees.
Items not accepted include hazardous waste, tires, electronics, items that contain freon, car parts and building materials. Piles of junk will not be picked up. All items should be bagged or boxed.
Scout-A-Rama is May 8 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO — The Dunes Moraine District of the LaSalle Council, Boy Scouts of America, will host the 2021 Scout-A-Rama on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr. in Valparaiso. Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops from Northwest Indiana will share their experiences and activities with other scouts and families interested in joining Scouting.
Some activities available include knot tying, fishing pole casting, outdoor cooking and more. Additionally, top racers from each Cub Scout Pack will run the District Pinewood Derby at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Trivia Night at La Porte Legion
La PORTE — American Legion Post 83 at 228 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday. Teams may be up to 10 people, and cost is $10 per person. Payout is for first through third place. The event is open to the public, and participants can bring food but no beverages that can be purchased at the bar. For more information, call Kathy at 219-380-9383.
Mother’s Day Breakfast at Moose Lodge
La PORTE — The La Porte Moose Lodge at 925 Boyd Blvd. will host an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 5-12; kids 4 and under eat free. The menu will include omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, and fruit. For information, call 219-362-2446.
IUSB commencement can be viewed live
SOUTH BEND — More than 980 degrees will be conferred on Wednesday at an outdoor commencement ceremony for the 2,021 graduates of Indiana University South Bend. The Class of 2020, whose commencement was celebrated virtually last year, are invited to be recognized as well. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. (ET) on the campus. All Indiana University commencement ceremonies are limited to graduates, while guests are invited to watch a live stream at commencement.iu.edu.
Indiana University President Michael McRobbie will preside over the ceremony and IUSB Chancellor Susan Elrod will address the graduates. Student Government Association president and 2020 graduate Kayla Isenbletter will give the student address. All graduates, faculty and staff participating must have two negative COVID-19 tests on file in order to attend. All attendees will wear masks and stay socially distanced.
Paving project on SR 4 in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY — INDOT has announced a resurfacing and preventative maintenance project for State Road 4 through North Liberty beginning on or after Monday. The road will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic in the location where work is occurring. Work will be ongoing through early July. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.
