MICHIGAN CITY — Due to the ongoing pandemic, The Salvation Army of Michigan City has canceled its annual dinner and auction, a significant fundraiser for the local non-profit for years.
In hopes of recouping some of those much-needed funds, The Salvation Army on Monday announced the auction will be held on social media instead, to help the organization maintain its many programs and services.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a number of challenges this year, we are experiencing difficulties in fundraising, which is devastating to organizations like ours that operate solely based on grants and donations,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army.
According to The Salvation Army, several items had already been donated for use in its Spring Fling Dinner and Auction, which had been scheduled for April. There the items would have sold to the highest bidder.
However, since large public gatherings have been discouraged to protect people from exposure to COVID-19, the items will instead be auctioned on The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s Facebook page.
Twenty-five items are listed – including gift cards, artwork, a Coach handbag, an overnight stay at Blue Chip Casino’s Spa Blu Tower, and more.
The Facebook auction kicked off on Aug. 13 and will continue until noon on Monday, Aug. 31.
“For those who are unfamiliar with this process, the auction rules are all listed on the auction post,” Simmons said. “You simply comment on the picture of the item you are bidding on with the amount of your bid. When the auction is over, the highest bidder wins.”
Those without a Facebook account may place a bid by having a friend or family member comment with the bid and list the bidder’s name.
The Salvation Army asks that winners make arrangements for payment and pick-up within one week of the auction closing. Cash, check and credit card are accepted.
Proceeds from the event will help support the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City, including the largest food pantry in Michigan City, a diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, youth summer camp, weekend backpack feeding program and more, Simmons said.
“We are heading into our busiest season of the year as Christmas is approaching – a time when we typically serve about 600 families with food and toys for the holidays,” she said.
“We are anticipating a lot of need during Christmas this year.”
More information about the online auction, or services offered by The Salvation Army, is available by calling 219-874-6885, visiting www. samichigancity.org or checking the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.