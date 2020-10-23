Kirsch to be appointed to Appeals Court
HAMMOND (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a northern Indiana federal prosecutor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, appointed to the Northern District of Indiana in 2017, will succeed Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed in the next week.
As U.S. attorney, Kirsch has concentrated on prosecuting drug- and gang-related crimes. From 2001-08, as an assistant U.S. attorney, he focused on high-profile, white-collar crimes, with prosecution of several elected officials. He is a 1996 Indiana University and 1999 Harvard Law School graduate.
2,500 more cases in state, 39 in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 2,519 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 157,713. Another 27 deaths were also reported, bringing the state toll to 3,858 confirmed and 234 probable deaths. In La Porte County, 39 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 2,266 confirmed cases and 58 deaths.
The department also reported 1,548 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, the most since May 5. Of those, 434 are in intensive care, the most since May 17. A greater percentage of ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic. Almost 70 percent of beds are in use, leaving 2,150 available ICU beds as of Friday.
NICTD Procurement Committee to meet
CHESTERTON — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Procurement Committee will meet on Monday at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the Committee will participate in the meeting electronically. The public is invited to observe the meeting by using meeting ID 946 1500 6539 and passcode 546027.
Work session on NC Fire Territory
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will conduct a work session with the Fire Territory Committee at 5:30 p.m. (ET) Tuesday at the Town Hall, 124 Michigan St.
MC School Board to get reopening report
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Offices at 408 S. Carroll Ave. The agenda includes a report on school reopening, approval of the 2021 budget, and discussion of tax anticipation warrants and the YMCA rental agreement. The board will meet in person, and the meeting can also be seen live on the school YouTube channel at educateMC.net/youtube.
MC Plan Commission meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Plan Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to a lack of business.
Free virtual breast cancer seminar
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health will host a free virtual seminar on creating personalized breast screening plans for patients and tailored treatment plans for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The online seminar will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Registration is required by Monday, Oct. 26, at FranciscanHealth.org/Events.
Madelyn Lefranc, MD, director of Breast Imaging Services at Franciscan Health Lafayette, will discuss breast imaging recommendations on screening topics, including warning signs and symptoms. Other speakers include Dr. Juliana Meyer, Dr. Erika Rager and Dr. Alejandra Perez-Tamayo, breast surgeons at Franciscan Health Cancer Center, who will discuss personalized and advanced treatment options.
