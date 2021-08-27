HAMLET — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced the Sept. 15 opening of the new Kankakee Meanderlands Wetland Conservation Area in southern La Porte County.
The Conservation Area along the Kankakee River is located five miles south of the the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area near Hamlet, and will provide new hunting opportunities for sportsmen, according to the DNR. Access is limited, however.
