Koniezny photo

Laura Koniezny, left, was sworn in as the new council member for La Porte’s Fifth Ward by Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun, right, and Mayor Tom Dermody on Wednesday. She replaces Sarah Brown, who resigned the position last month.

 Photo provided / City of La Porte

La PORTE — Laura Konieczny was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the La Porte City Council, representing the Fifth Ward.

She replaces Sarah Brown, who announced her resignation from the position last month.

