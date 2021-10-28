WESTVILLE — The collaboration between Purdue University Northwest's School of Engineering and Argentina’s Universidad Tecnológica Nacional in Buenos Aires will continue during the fall 2021 semester with visiting lecturer Lorena Estefanía Godoy.
According to a statement from PNW, Godoy is serving as a visiting lecturer in PNW’s Department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering, teaching elementary engineering design, becoming involved with engineering student groups and the campus community, and serving as a role model for PNW’s Hispanic engineering students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.