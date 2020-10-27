A vacant gravel yard at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor will be turned into a multimodal storage facility thanks to a $4 million federal grant. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.
PORTAGE — A vacant gravel yard at the Port of Indiana – Burns Harbor will be turned into a multimodal storage facility thanks to a $4 million federal grant.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration has awarded Ports of Indiana $4 million for the project, which will make bulk cargo supply chain improvements at the Lake Michigan facility, according to Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta Coda II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.