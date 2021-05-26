NEW CARLISLE — As students crowded the hallways of New Prairie High School at 12:40 p.m. Monday – getting books and heading to their next class – several abruptly stopped and rushed to the aid of a figure lying on the floor outside the library.
The figure was not moving or breathing,
The students launched into action. They retrieved an AED (automated external defibrillator) and started CPR, while others left to get help. Those attending to the victim alternated between chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth, using the defibrillator and relieving each other as the rescue efforts went on.
Within minutes, EMS arrived and the figure was taken away on a stretcher, as officials from local schools, medical facilities and law enforcement looked on.
The figure wasn’t a real person – it was a CPR dummy, and it was all part of a schoolwide AED drill, the last step for NPHS to earn its designation as the first Heart Safe School in Indiana from Project ADAM.
During the drill, Dr. Adam Kean of Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis (Project ADAM state affiliate) and Jeff Utzinger, founder of Be Like Bill, an organization promoting awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, took note of the students’ performance.
Kean said the students were scored on how long it took them to get an AED, perform basic life support, and get EMS on the scene, among other measures. They had a 3-minute window.
“We scored them at 95 percent, which is a perfect score, basically,” he said.
Tonya Aerts, biomedical teacher at NPHS, who’s been pushing to get NPHS the distinction for two years, said she was happy with her students’ performance.
“Our ultimate goal is to have everyone CPR certified all the time,” she said. “We’re moving in that direction.”
According to Aerts, the other criteria NPHS had to meet included placement of five AED units inside the school, and four outside, so students were never more than 3 minutes away.
They also had to host a first responders day for rescue workers to become familiar with the school; hold presentations on the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest for after-school programs; develop a cardiac emergency response plan; and regularly train students and staff in CPR.
According to Project ADAM’s website, the organization’s goal is to unite healthcare systems across the nation to promote and support implementation of Heart Safe Schools. The designation encourages schools to establish emergency plans to improve outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest.
Aerts became interested after the deaths of La Porte High School student Jake West in 2013, and NPHS student Mark Mayfield in 2017. Both student athletes died of sudden cardiac arrest caused by an undetected heart condition. She later learned of the 2018 death of John Glenn student Zac Mago, who also died of sudden cardiac arrest.
“I really was just heartbroken over the loss of Jake and Mark, and heard about Zac Mago, and knew something had to be done to protect our young people,” she said.
Although she reached out to Project ADAM in 2019, Aerts was unable to move forward because the organization lacked a medical affiliate in Indiana. That didn’t happen until Riley Children’s Hospital took on the project in 2020.
When that affiliation began, they reached out to Aerts because of her prior persistence, and chose to make NPHS the first Heart Safe School in the state.
Also attending the event Monday were Julie West, mother of Jake and founder of the Play for Jake Foundation; and Teresa Mago, mother of Zac and founder of the Zac Mago Foundation. They recently formed Team 265, combining Jake’s football number 26, and Zac’s basketball number 5.
They said the foundations remain separate, but joined together to provide preventative heart screenings for ages 10-25, CPR training, and AED placement in schools and communities.
“At the beginning of the year, we decided if we are going to make the biggest difference, we need to do it together,” Mago said.
According to West, the collaboration includes CPR training on the 26th of every month at the Play for Jake headquarters in La Porte, and free heart screenings the first Saturday of every month at the North Liberty Community Center.
“We’re two hearts with one mission,” she said.
West noted that Play for Jake previously brought free heart screenings into schools, but due to the pandemic, has collaborated with the Zac Mago Foundation for this alternative.
And they plan to do more.
Together they will host a Team 265 Wellness Fair at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on July 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll be teaming with fire and law enforcement agencies to offer a variety of wellness related tests and presentations, including heart screenings, bike safety presentations, dental wellness and more.
West said providing free heart screenings to students and installing AEDs in schools is important because “sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for student athletes.”
And Aerts said Indiana does not require schools to have AEDs, or require coaches to have CPR certification.
Before Monday’s drill, Team 265 also unveiled several new AED enclosures they designed and manufactured. They include towers for outside use and smaller options for mounting on inside walls.
They said this was important because AED units don’t usually come in enclosures – schools and communities get the units and have to figure out how to display them.
There were also additional signage options they designed to better alert students and visitors of where the units are.
Aerts said her heart health work won’t end with the NPHS designation. “It’s only the beginning,” she said.
“Next we’re getting our middle and elementary schools designated. We’re getting closer to being a Heart Safe district.”
For more information on Project ADAM, visit projectadam.com. For information on Play for Jake, the Zac Mago Foundation and Team 265, visit their respective Facebook pages. Play for Jake can also be contacted at playforjake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.