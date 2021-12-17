INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana doctors and health experts are warning that a Republican-backed proposal to limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements would hurt efforts to stem the illness as the state’s hospitals are strained with their highest-ever overall patient counts.
While legislators debate the issue, La Porte County remains in the riskiest red level on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk for the second straight week.
All of Northwest Indiana is in the red except Lake, Marshall and Pulaski counties, which are in the second-riskiest orange level.
Statewide, 45 of 92 counties are now in the red, with 46 in orange and only one, Ohio County in far southeast Indiana, in the second-safest yellow. There are no counties in the safest blue category.
Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, an Indiana University Health critical care physician, told the committee he’s seen people “die needlessly” because they didn’t get vaccinated and was frustrated with an intensive care unit where nearly all COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
“The message this bill sends is that vaccines are not important,” Bosslet said. “Vaccines are important. They are the only way to end this.”
Indiana is averaging about 35 COVID deaths per day this month and hospitalizations with the illness topped 3,000 this week for the first time in nearly a year amid the ongoing infection surge, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is up about 150% in the past five weeks and the most since just before Christmas last year.
About a quarter of those patients are in hospital intensive care units. Those COVID cases and other severe illnesses have given the state’s hospitals their highest-ever total patient counts of about 12,000, according to the Indiana Hospital Association.
In La Porte County, there were 472 new cases in the week from Dec. 10 to 16, according to the La Porte County Health Department. That raises the county's pandemic total to 18,471. There were also 7 more deaths in that period, raising the death toll to 280.
Republican leaders had planned an extraordinary fast-track approval of the vaccine requirement limitations but called off a planned one-day session last month after similar testimony during a Nov. 23 hearing that divided medical and business groups from an array of vaccine objectors.
Republican House Majority Leader Matt Lehman of Berne, who is sponsoring the bill, described the measure Thursday as ensuring individual liberties so people wouldn’t lose their jobs over not being willing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We must protect Hoosier workers,” Lehman said. “The genesis of this, the reason that we need to continue, is that we need to make sure Hoosier workers are protected.”
Indiana has the country’s ninth lowest rate for a fully vaccinated population at 51.5%, according to the CDC. Eight rural counties scattered around the state have vaccination rates below 40%.
Holcomb has criticized President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine requirements for businesses but hasn’t backed Lehman’s bill, saying he supports the rights of businesses to make their own decisions.
Holcomb has said he would end the statewide public health emergency if lawmakers approved steps that would allow the state to keep receiving enhanced federal funding for Medicaid expenses and those eligible for food assistance programs, along with allowing the state health commissioner to issue a standing doctor’s order for the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.
Holcomb said Wednesday he believed those items had “universal agreement” and should be dealt with separate from the vaccine requirement issue.
“Why not deal with what we agree on, get that out of the way and then have our discussion?” Holcomb said.
