The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 652 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the state total to 112,626. A total of 1,377 cases have been reported in La Porte County, an increase of 7 from Monday.
Nine more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 3,295 confirmed, and another 225 probable deaths. Two of the new deaths were in La Porte County, where the toll is now 39, according to the ISDH.
