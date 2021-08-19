MICHIGAN CITY — When the Lubeznik Center for the Arts brings back its annual festival, it will be welcoming more than 55 artists and artisans – some old, some new – to show off their work for the event's 39th year.
But there's even more in store when the Lubeznik Arts Festival returns this weekend to the LCA's grounds in Michigan City.
LCA will offer its new Free Family Day on Sunday, along with the return of family art making experiences, live entertainment and a variety of local food vendors.
Executive director Janet Bloch is expecting some 3,000 visitors over the weekend.
"We missed all the artists and visitors at the festival last year, so it isn’t difficult for us to welcome everyone back," she said.
"Of course, I am thoughtful about precautions so that we don’t spread the virus. To that end, we are asking all visitors to bring masks, and they will be required indoors in our galleries.
"I am truly looking forward to a lovely weekend. So many of our long-time exhibitors are returning and new artists will be showcased as well."
Among those returning will be photographer Julie Schwarz of Sawyer, Michigan. A member of the LCA who has been attending the festival for more than a decade, she will be presenting a series of Polaroid collages.
Schwarz said she takes multiple Polaroid pictures of the same object — a tree, typewriter or anything that catches her eye — and then trims off the white borders and puzzles them together. Then her husband frames them in barn wood. Recently she’s been focusing on musical instruments like guitars and clarinets.
“So each piece is unique and one of a kind, and the instruments are unusual too,” she said. “They catch people’s attention. You don’t see a large flute collage too often as artwork.”
She’s also been doing collages of old 45 records and Beatles album covers, with the former including a 45 adapter in the middle.
Schwarz considers the event her home festival, and is excited to return.
“I like the Lubeznik Center … and I’ve been seeing the customers for years now,” she said. “Some of them come and go. But I like seeing the same people year after year. And I usually have good shows as long as the weather’s pretty good.”
Also returning this year will be Kellie Brace of Wabash, a 2D artist who took second place overall at the 2019 festival.
“I do mixed media paintings, so it can range anywhere from scrap papers and found objects, and I usually use acrylics, and then on top of everything I use oil and pastels and graphite," she said.
"There’s a lot of stuff I can throw at it, anything from postcards to playing cards to wrapping paper and things like that. Not all of my work has the paper aspect to it, but I always use acrylics as a base coat, and usually use wild colors.”
She said 2019 was her first year at the event, and she had a great experience, despite storms on the second day. She noted how smooth the operation was run, and how much help she got from staff and volunteers setting up and navigating the weather.
She's also just happy the event is being held again.
“I’m anxious to get back into the swing of things,” she said. “Since last year everything I signed up for got canceled. And I only had one show this summer because a couple got canceled already, so I’m excited about his one.”
The festival lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday highlights include artist awards presented at noon, and a performance by the Surabhi Ensemble — an international band mixing Indian, Middle Eastern and Spanish flamenco music — at 1 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee on Saturday, but the event is free for LCA members, children under 16, active military personnel and veterans.
Eric Spruth from Sacred Transformations will also be at the event offering free mehndi henna tattoos.
Sunday will be the Free Family Day, sponsored by McDonalds of La Porte County.
Highlights include a 1 p.m. community fashion show featuring clothing from several boutiques. Models will include members of the Drifters, and Angie Nelson-Deuitch will be the emcee.
Free parking and shuttle service is available at Lighthouse Premium Outlets' north parking area.
The LCA grounds are at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City. For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.