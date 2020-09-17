INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among young people.
The Indiana State Department of Health is now “especially concerned” about those aged 18 to 22 years, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristiana Box said Wednesday.
Data show sharp increases in the age group as students have returned to campuses, and universities are requiring more extensive testing. Case counts since early August have trended down for all other age groups in the state.
Just two weeks after students started returning to Ball State University last month, the surrounding county had become Indiana’s coronavirus epicenter.
Out of nearly 600 students tested for the virus, more than half have been positive. Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.
University President Geoffrey Mearns wrote that the cases apparently were tied not to classrooms or dormitories but to “poor personal choices some students are making, primarily off campus.”
“The actions of these students are putting our planned on-campus instruction and activities at risk,” he said.
The counties that include Ball State and Indiana universities are listed as the highest-risk locations for coronavirus infections on the state health department’s updated county-by-county map.
Monroe County, which includes the main Indiana University campus in Bloomington, and Delaware County, which includes Ball State in Muncie, are the only two listed with the health department’s orange rating for moderate to high coronavirus spread.
No counties were listed with the highest-risk red rating and the remaining 90 counties received yellow (including St. Joseph and Lake) or blue (including La Porte and Porter) ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections.
Box attributed the ratings for Monroe and Delaware counties to congregate living settings and large-scale university testing within the counties.
As cases mounted at Ball State last month, the school tried to ban students from visiting dorms other than their own, but reversed the rule after a backlash from students. Even so, officials say infection rates have started to subside, and the school has no plans to suspend campus instruction.
But the spread of COVID-19 among the even younger population is also of growing concern, Box said, given that Indiana has seen a “steady increase” in the percentage of total cases among children.
While the majority of COVID-19 cases in Indiana near the beginning of the pandemic were among those over the age of 50, the pendulum has shifted. Now, two-thirds of the state’s cases are recorded by those under age 50, and half of all new cases are in those under 30, Box said.
Although cases among K-12 have remained relatively stable since late July, Box said almost 19 percent of new COVID-19 cases are among high school students. Box said this is likely because teenagers and young adults are less likely to observe social distancing, don’t wear their masks regularly and have larger social bubbles.
“As more schools return in person, we need to pay attention to these data and recognize that peer-to-peer transmission is occurring more frequently in teenagers and young adults,” Box said. “We need our younger Hoosiers to understand that they are not without risk.”
Still, state officials said they aren’t recording significant numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and young adults.
And while she said it’s still “a little bit early” to make decisions about Halloween festivities, Box said she thinks trick-or-treating “can occur safely” in counties and communities where COVID-19 infection rates are low.
“It’s about washing your hands carefully, right? It’s about not letting your kids dig into that pumpkin in that bucket and eat it as they’re walking around unless their hands have been washed,” she said.
“I think there’s a lot of safe ways to do it. I don’t think big Halloween parties with lots of kids at one time is a good idea, but we’ll try to come out with some more direction or advice prior to that time.”
Box said the state wants to be able to present preliminary data about COVID-19 cases in schools by Sept. 30. The hope is for K-12 schools to report the daily number of students and staff testing positive, Box added, and her goal is for county-by-county COVID-19 statistics to specifically designate cases at any colleges within those counties.
