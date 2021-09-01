INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly all Indiana counties, including La Porte, are now in the higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread as severe illnesses strain hospitals at levels months earlier than last winter’s surge.
But Gov. Eric Holcomb said a new statewide executive order won’t reinstate any mask mandates or business restrictions, even as more schools face COVID-19 outbreaks and the vaccination rate remains stubbornly low.
Holcomb said the COVID-19 spread in Indiana was regrettable but avoidable.
The coronavirus risk ratings, updated weekly by the state health department, put 13 of 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, with 75 in the next-highest orange. La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall, Lake, Pulaski and Jasper counties were among those now in orange.
Only four counties were in the lower-level yellow category, including Porter, Newton and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana.
Just one county was listed as red a month ago with 62 in the lowest-level yellow and blue ratings as the highly contagious delta variant was hitting the state.
While the governor did not mandate masks, his latest order does offer an incentive toward requiring masks in classrooms to slow the rapidly rising number of outbreaks among students around the state.
Holcomb will ease quarantine requirements for students if all children and adults in the school wear masks.
Under the order, schools and day cares with mask requirements that are consistently followed do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.
However, schools and day cares must continue to contact trace by notifying the local health department, as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.
The Crown Point school district joined many others across the state Wednesday in requiring students and teachers to wear face masks after more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 infections and nearly 900 students out of school on quarantines during the first two weeks of classes.
The MSD of New Durham Township mandated masks in Westville Schools as of Aug. 30, joining the Michigan City Area Schools, which implemented the policy from the first day of school.
The John Glenn School Corp. in Walkerton is now doing the same.
In a letter to parents and staff this week, Supt. Christopher Winchell wrote, “Despite all of our very best efforts regarding COVID-protocols, we have unfortunately seen an additional 17 COVID-positive cases since ... only five days ago. This continues to result in numerous close contacts, and many children are unable to attend school...
“As I have stated previously, after the safety and wellbeing of all students, staff, and community, our number one goal is to keep students in school for on-campus learning.”
Beginning Sept. 1, Winchell wrote, “JGSC will require mask usage for all students and staff when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
“It is our hope that this will be a temporary change to our COVID-protocols. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”
Also Wednesday, the Berrien County (Michigan) Health Department issued a public health order requiring the use of face masks by students and staff in all pre-K through grade 12 indoor educational settings, regardless of vaccination status.
That order takes effect Monday and will remain in effect until community transmission is categorized as “low” or “moderate” for 21 consecutive days, according to Courtney Davis, acting health officer for the county.
“Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning. With the rapid increases in COVID-19 transmission over the past month, it is imperative that we take this action...,” she said.
“While we are still learning about the potential impacts of the highly-contagious Delta variant that is present in Berrien County, what we do know is that masking is one of the best defenses against COVID-19 transmission.”
The CDC indicated Berrien County is at high risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially the Delta variant. The county’s 7-day cumulative case rate is 167.5 per 100,000 persons, an average of 37 new cases per day. The 7-day positivity rate is at 12.7 percent.
“Studies of COVID-19 incidence in school districts during the 2020-21 school year show proper masking is the most effective mitigation strategy to prevent secondary transmission,” Davis said.
“With less than 35 percent of adolescents ages 12-19 fully vaccinated and those younger than 12 without the opportunity to receive the vaccine, further action is needed to protect the health of all individuals in our school systems,” said Dr. Rex Cabaltica, medical director for the county Health Department.
Unlike Indiana, where local health departments no longer have the authority to mandate masks, Michigan still allows it.
The La Porte County Health Department on Wednesday issued a statement restating its recommendation that masks be worn in all indoor places in areas of high transmission. It also recommended masks for all students, staff and visitors inside schools.
