NIPSCO employees work on electrical transmission lines in La Porte County. The utility announced it will begin Phase 2 of a project to improve reliability in the county with a second project in Michigan City to begin this month.
MICHIGAN CITY – NIPSCO on Monday announced the second phase of a multi-year project to upgrade portions of the electric transmission system in La Porte County, part of its plan to retire 100 percent of its remaining coal-fired generation by 2028 and transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy.
The "Your Energy, Your Future" is projected to cut carbon emissions by more than 90 percent by 2028, and generate more than $4 billion in cost savings over time, a statement from NIPSCO said.
