MICHIGAN CITY — With Michigan City Area Schools operating virtually for the first eight weeks of the new school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County is helping fill the gaps for local families.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, our team is committed to evolving as needed to meet our community’s needs,” said Club CEO Michelle Shirk.
“Right now, that means changing our school year programming model to provide area children – especially those who need us most – with a safe place to go during the school day and afterschool hours.”
Through a comprehensive partnership with Michigan City Area Schools, the Club will offer daytime virtual learning support and programming at Pine and Springfield elementary schools, in addition to the Westcott Club at 321 Detroit St., according to Shirk.
Club members in grades K-8 will get technology and internet access while receiving in-person academic assistance, healthy meals and fun activities, she said.
All three locations will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Westcott Club remaining open into the evening. Programming will be delivered by a combination of MCAS and Club staff.
The daytime Clubs will also feature the enhanced safety procedures implemented during Boys & Girls Club’s modified summer program, which ran from June 15 through July 24.
Precautions include maintaining small “pods” of approximately 9-12 members, minimal room transitions, extensive cleaning and sanitizing protocols; and the use of Personal Protective Equipment for members and staff, Shirk said.
The Club hopes to serve more than 200 students across the three sites, she said. The cost of Club membership is just $10 per child for the entire school year.
“As we move forward, we are focused on safety, transparency and creativity,” Shirk said.
“We are thankful to our friends at Michigan City Area Schools for their willingness to partner with us as we work to ensure great futures for kids during a time when they need us more than ever.”
Wendel McCollum, MCAS associate superintendent, agreed.
“Boys & Girls Club has been a strong partner for our schools, offering quality after-school and summer programming,” he said.
“We are grateful that they are now able to help us meet this important need for families.”
Pre-registration for the program is now open for families in need of daytime childcare and/or technology support. General pre-registration opens Monday. Families will report to the sites to finalize registrations beginning Wednesday.
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s school year program, visit bgclpc.org/school-year-program/.
Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of 4,100 autonomous organizations that work to help people of all backgrounds develop the qualities they need to become responsible citizens and leaders.
To keep up with BGCLPC news and updates, follow “Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County” on Facebook.
