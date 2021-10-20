COOLSPRING Twp. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a mobile home park in Coolspring Township on Tuesday from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Just after noon on Oct. 19, the La Porte County Regional 911 Center received a 911 call that reported a possibly deceased person in a home in the 3000 block of Edgebrook in Weatherstone Village mobile home park in Coolspring Township, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
