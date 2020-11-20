La PORTE — The La Porte municipal bus service will be changing hours and operating procedures due to a spike in recent COVID-19 cases.
TransPorte manager Beth West announced the new hours and safety guidelines on Friday.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing until further notice, TransPorte will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., ending bus service an hour earlier than usual. The service will also temporarily suspend weekend service.
“With the recent rise in coronavirus cases throughout the greater La Porte area, we have to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our riders and drivers,” West said.
“While we hope to resume our regular schedule soon, we will continue with our new hours and safety guidelines until further notice.”
In addition to its new operating schedule, West said TransPorte will also be enacting rider and location limits.
Beginning Monday, no more than four people will be allowed on a bus at a given time.
TransPorte will also require that riders have appointments to go into bank lobbies; will restrict grocery stops to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and will no longer make house-to-house trips, West said.
“All riders must have a mask and wear it for the entire duration of their ride,” West said. “Drivers can provide free face masks to those who need one.”
Residents should also plan on purchasing a punch card or paying with exact change to help limit exposure, she said.
With the holidays approaching, West said riders should also be aware of the TransPorte’s holiday hours. Buses will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. No buses will run on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For questions or to schedule a ride, residents should call 219-362-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.