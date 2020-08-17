MICHIGAN CITY — When police arrived at the scene of a fatal shooting last week on Michigan City’s southwest side, they found a group of around 50 people in the area.
And they now believe that some of those people may have taken cell phone video around the time of the incident.
“The Michigan City Police Department has received credible information that the activities leading up to and including the shooting death of Darius C. Mitchell at Garden Estates on Tuesday, Aug. 11, was captured on cell phone videos,” Det. Sgt. Anna Painter said in a statement Monday.
“At this time the department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that comes forward with video that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.”
The reward is being offered on a first-come first-served basis, and anyone with video from the incident is asked to contact Painter at 219-874-3221, ext 1077 or apainter@emichigancity.com. Callers can also use the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488.
The 27-year-old Mitchell, a Michigan City resident, was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Garden Estates West, a complex in the 900 block of Southwind Drive commonly known as Pinetree Court.
At 8:45 p.m., the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating several shots had been fired in the area, and a subject had been shot, MCPD said last week.
Shift 2 patrol officers Matthew Babcock and Dalton Pflughaupt found a group of 50-plus people in the area of Building 13 of the complex, police said.
They also found Mitchell lying motionless on the ground. Pflughaupt attempted life-saving measures until La Porte County EMS arrived, but paramedics found Mitchell to be deceased, according to police.
The MCPD Detective Bureau began to investigate and “worked tirelessly into the evening processing the crime scene and speaking with cooperating witnesses,” according to Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and no suspects have been identified or detained, he said.
An autopsy Wednesday ruled Mitchell’s death a homicide, Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.