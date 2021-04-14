The young owl, right, was taken for rehabilitation to the Humane Indiana Wildlife shelter in Valparaiso, where it joined a healthy older chick admitted last week after falling out of its nest in Munster.
Indiana Department of Natural Resource Conservation Officer Alex Toth rescues a young great horned owl found injured Sunday in the woods in Westville’s Prairie Meadow Park.
Photo provided / La Porte County Sheriff’s Office
Photo provided / Humane Indiana
The young owls will remain in an incubator until they are ready to join a third owlet to be reared by a surrogate female.
Photo provided / Humane Indiana
More than two dozen baby Eastern cottontails are among the nearly 300 young animals currently being cared for at the Humane Indiana shelters in Valparaiso and Munster.
Photo provided / Humane Indiana Wildlife
Humane Indiana Wildlife is currently conducting its annual Spring Baby Shower donation drive, and raccoon formula is one of the most immediate needs.
