VALPARAISO — A young great horned owl, rescued from a wooded area in Westville on Sunday, has joined other owlets at a shelter in Valparaiso, where they will eventually be reared by a foster mother.

On Sunday evening, Westville residents directed La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Clemons to an injured baby owl in the woods in Prairie Meadow Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.