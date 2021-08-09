The Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit expansion will increase the cats’ living spaces by about 3,000 square feet, and add 27 glass windows to the front of the enclosure, providing the African lions and Bengal tigers a safer, noise-reduced environment.
Last week, Billy Mauff, owner of WHM Motorsports and competitor in every Great Lakes Grand Prix to date, donated $12,000 to Washington Park Zoo’s planned expansion project.
MICHIGAN CITY — When all the numbers are crunched, the 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix is expected to have brought more than $12 million to the local economy, and one of the recipients will be the big cats at Washington Park Zoo.
Billy Mauff, owner of WHM Motorsports, has raced in every Grand Prix to date, and one of his pre-race rituals includes visiting the zoo, where he is a big fan of the big cats.
