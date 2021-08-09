MICHIGAN CITY — When all the numbers are crunched, the 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix is expected to have brought more than $12 million to the local economy, and one of the recipients will be the big cats at Washington Park Zoo.

Billy Mauff, owner of WHM Motorsports, has raced in every Grand Prix to date, and one of his pre-race rituals includes visiting the zoo, where he is a big fan of the big cats.

