More than 1,000 adults and children attended the Bunny Hop at Friendship Botanic Gardens on Easter Sunday, where families strolled the Bunny Hop Trail and counted hidden bunnies for free bags of candy.
After walking the trail, the kids, many dressed in their Easter finest, got to collect prizes and candy.
A visit with the Easter Bunny, and a few photos, completed the day at the Gardens, which officially opens to the public on Saturday, May 1.
More than 1,000 adults and children attended the Bunny Hop at Friendship Botanic Gardens on Easter Sunday, where families strolled the Bunny Hop Trail and counted hidden bunnies for free bags of candy.
MICHIGAN CITY – More than 1,000 adults and children from La Porte County and the surrounding area attended the free, family Bunny Hop at Friendship Botanic Gardens on Easter Sunday.
The Bunny Hop kicked off springtime in the Gardens, where families strolled along the Bunny Hop Trail and counted hidden bunnies for free bags of candy. Later they got to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.