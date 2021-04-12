MICHIGAN CITY – More than 1,000 adults and children from La Porte County and the surrounding area attended the free, family Bunny Hop at Friendship Botanic Gardens on Easter Sunday.

The Bunny Hop kicked off springtime in the Gardens, where families strolled along the Bunny Hop Trail and counted hidden bunnies for free bags of candy. Later they got to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

