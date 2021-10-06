Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, holds a plaque commemorating his Fellow Member status in the International Economic Development Council. Hulse is credited with creating more than 30,000 jobs and $3.5 billion in direct capital investment over the past 20 years.
MICHIGAN CITY — The efforts of an economic development official in Michigan City to expand and improve business and industry opportunities in his community have been recognized by an international organization.
Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, has received the honor of Fellow Member status by the International Economic Development Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.