Mobile COVID Vaccine/Testing Clinic in La Porte
La PORTE — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a free Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinic From noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug 24-25, in the Rural King parking lot at 1460 W. State Road 2 in La Porte. Both rapid and PCR testing will be available.
Visitors can select the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second shot and is available to anyone 12 and older, though minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian; the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 17 and older. Consent for minors must be submitted in advance if the accompanying adult is not the parent or guardian.
MCAS job fair for substitute teachers
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools and Kelly Education Jobs will host a job fair for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, including those who have never worked in a classroom, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 26, at the MCAS Administration Building at 408 S. Carroll Ave. To sign up, visit forms.office.com/r/wZCwFb WHSF.
Substitutes get free training and orientation, weekly pay, flexible scheduling and free ongoing professional development. For more information, contact 317-759-9330 or mont454@kelly services.com.
MC Sanitary District Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Commissioners of the Michigan City Sanitary District will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at 1100 E. 8th St. Temperature screening, social distancing and masks will be required. The agenda includes a Safety Report, a COVID-19 Health Emergency Update, budget reports, updates on grant applications, project updates, reports on emergency projects, and a Renaissance Academy sanitary sewer agreement.
MC Public Library meetings
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Public Library Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Library meeting room at 100 E. 4th St. to discuss the 2022 Budget and Gateway Form 3. Following the committee meeting, the Library Board of Directors will meet at 2:30 p.m.
County Redevelopment Commission meets
La PORTE — The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday. To access the meeting, use ID 94612378195 and passcode 528228. The agenda includes updates on the 421/I94 TIF Project, KIP Rail Project, 39N Project, and 35/94 TIF.
Long Beach Budget & Finance Committee to meet
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Budget & Finance committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Town Hall, 2400 Oriole Trail in Long Beach. The meeting is open to the public but masks are required.
NC workshop on Fire Territory
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will conduct a workshop on the Fire Territory at 5:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St.
Final pipe organ concert is canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The final performance of the season in the Roosevelt Pipe Organ Concert Series at Christ Church in Michigan City, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
