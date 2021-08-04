La PORTE — Three more school corporations in La Porte County have announced that masks will be recommended, but not required, when students return to the classroom this month.
While the CDC recommends masks for everyone in schools, whether vaccinated or not, the Indiana State Department of Health is leaving the decision up to local school districts.
The La Porte Community School Corporation posted highlights of its 2021-22 COVID-19 Intervention Plan this week.
“Masks will be recommended, not required, while indoors on school grounds and in LPCSC facilities,” the plan states. “Unless future mandates are passed regarding face-coverings, no one will be forced to wear a mask.”
Also announcing mask-optional policies were the Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township and the Tri-Township School Corp.
They join the New Prairie United School Corporation and South Central Community Schools in making masks optional.
While the NPUSC School Board of Trustees was conducting a meeting Wednesday evening to review the governor’s latest executive order, school officials said the board is “not meeting to consider a mask mandate” and the “quarantining requirement is the only revision being considered...”
The announcements mean only Michigan City Area Schools will be mandating masks for everyone inside school facilities in La Porte County. A spokesman for Marquette Catholic High School said a decision on masking was expected later this week.
The only exception at La Porte Community Schools will be on school buses, where all bus riders are required to be masked, according to federal mandate. That rule applies to every school district, public or private.
The La Porte policy applies to parents, faculty, staff and visitors, and vaccinations will also be optional.
“The decision to receive a vaccination for COVID-19 remains a personal choice, and will not be required for staff and/or students,” the La Porte policy states,
However, it adds, “Parents, students and staff are expected to self-screen daily. If any symptoms are present, please stay home.”
The MSD of New Durham (Westville) schools will use a color-coded system to determine when masks must be worn.
“Our plan will include a color-coded system whereby each color dictates the level of precautionary measures to be implemented throughout the school,” a statement from the MSD said.
“Please be aware that administration will gather data on a daily basis and the school’s current level could change at any time based on changes in risk level.”
The statement said risk of transmission “will be determined by school administration in collaboration with local health officials, and will take into account active school cases as well as close contact quarantine cases.”
Under the system, students in Westville schools under the green level, which the school is in now, do not need to wear masks. If the level moves to yellow, masks will be required if social distancing cannot be maintained, the policy states.
“Masks will be required wherever social distancing will be difficult to enforce, which may include hallways, office areas, and other common spaces. Masks may be allowed to be removed in some classrooms when students are seated, if class size and furniture arrangement allows for proper social distancing.”
If the level moves to red, masks will be required in the building at all times except when eating.
In Tri-Township schools (La Crosse and Wanatah), where a similar three-color system will be implemented, students will be required to have a mask in their possession at all times, but only have to wear them in certain situations.
“Every student and staff member will be required to have a mask with them at all times,” the policy state. “This does not mean we are going to require anyone to have to wear a mask every minute of the school day,” a statement from the administration said.
“We believe that would be untenable and detrimental to the strong education we aspire to provide. There will be times when a mask is necessary and there will be times when a mask is required.”
Masks will be required during bus rides, during passing periods or movement through hallways of any kind, and during person-to-person direct conversations, a mask will be required.
“When in class, and all students are seated, and the teacher is providing whole group instruction, masks can be worn down, or up, or taken off ... We believe our social distancing protocols can mitigate the need for those masks during that particular time.”
But while Westville schools will continue in-person learning under all three color levels, Tri-Township will go to full virtual learning under the red level.
All county systems will again offer online academies, which, according to the La Porte policy, is “to lower classroom sizes and meet the needs of staff and students who are more comfortable teaching and learning remotely.”
Facilities will be cleaned regularly by trained staff with approved COVID-19 cleaning supplies, and HVAC improvements are scheduled to begin in a number of buildings, the La Porte policy states.
As for meals, it says the “intent is to return to a full-service menu. Where feasible, breakfast will be served in classrooms, and lunchrooms will be spaced to maintain a distance of three feet.”
Sanitizing stations will be available in all LPCSC facilities; and water stations and drinking fountains will be operational and available to students and staff, though water bottles are encouraged.
Social distancing, disinfection of facilities and equipment, and sanitizing stations will also be included in planning for extracurricular activities and events, the plan states.
The La Porte plan will remain in effect as long as guidance from health officials remains the same, the policy states.
The details of the plan are subject to change “if we have an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our buildings or as guidance and requirements are communicated by health officials and government organizations,” the policy states.
La Porte County is currently in the second-safest yellow category on the ISDH metrics map of COVID-19 spread threat risk, with 54 cases per 100,000 residents last week, and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.83 percent and rising, according to ISDH.
The county had 10 new cases reported Wednesday, and has now had 12,655 confirmed cases and 225 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
(1) comment
Since so many have not been vaccinated, mask should be mandatory in all schools if any one cares about the students.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.