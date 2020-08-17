PORTAGE — Though the National Weather Service had issued beach warnings along the Lake Michigan shoreline, area beaches were packed this weekend, keeping first responders busy with emergency calls.
“There were a total of 10 distressed swimmer/near drowning calls Sunday along the Porter County shore of Lake Michigan,” a statement from Ogden Dunes Police said.
“We have more high wave warnings coming ... Reminder to heed the warnings.”
At least one of those distressed swimmers drowned off the Portage Riverwalk beach, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“Indiana Conservation Officers confirm that the body of the missing juvenile in Lake Michigan has been located,” a statement fro IDNR Law on Monday morning said.
At approximately 11:12 a.m., a diver with the Portage Fire Department located the victim in 7 feet of water near the Portage Riverwalk break wall, according to IDNR spokeswoman Terrie Millefoglie.
Conservation Officers resumed the search Monday after the Illinois teen went missing in Lake Michigan Sunday.
Numerous first responders were dispatched to reports of five people in distress as a result of strong rip currents in the area, Millefoglie said.
Four of the five were removed from the water and transported to area hospitals, but the teen was not found.
Emergency personnel – including IDNR, the U.S. Coast Guard; Porter, Ogden Dunes, Burns Harbor and Portage fire departments; Portage Police and the and Lake County Marine unit – searched into the night before suspending operations, she said.
Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said reports were received of multiple Lake Michigan rescues and near-drowning incidents Sunday in Northwest Indiana and Holland, Michigan.
There was a report of a person missing in the water at Porter Beach. Police and fire departments were present, but we do not know if the missing person was found or in the water, he said.
About an hour later, after searchers had left, a young man (late teens or early 20s) was pulled from the water, unconscious and unresponsive. Bystanders performed CPR until first responders returned and took over.
Also reported Sunday, he said, were incidents at:
A beach in Gary before 10 a.m.
The Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk with 2 possible victims, possibly from a jet skiing incident before 11:30 a.m.
Kemil Beach in Beverly Shores
Benjamin was on the scene at Porter Beach and shot video, he said.
“The victim was unresponsive with no signs of life when he was transported in an ambulance to the hospital,” he said. “We do not yet know the outcomes of all of these incidents.”
Millefoglie said, “There were multiple agencies responding to numerous water rescues ... I am not certain of a definitive number.”
